Announced at Acquia Engage Europe; the Only Personalization Tool Optimized for Drupal Helps Marketers Build and Launch No-Code Personalizations for Superior Digital Experiences

Acquia today announced the all-new Acquia Lift, the only personalization tool optimized for Drupal, now available as a no-code application to help marketers quickly and easily optimize customer experiences. The new product was unveiled at Acquia Engage Europe, where attendees got a first look at Acquia's data-driven personalization solution.

To meet customer expectations, marketers recognize the need to offer more personalized experiences. However, research shows nearly three-fourths (74 percent) of marketers globally feel like technology has made it harder, not easier, to do this.

The latest release of Acquia Lift addresses this challenge head-on with a unified and marketer-ready interface, allowing users to execute all profile management, segmentation, and personalization activities in a single place. Anyone -- regardless of technical acumen -- can point, click, and personalize without any code.

"In this competitive, fast-paced market, we know how important it is for businesses to be agile enough to quickly deliver relevant, customized content to users," said Shareen Campbell, Head of Global Partnerships Alliances, EPAM. "As an Acquia Global Select Partner, we're excited to leverage Acquia Lift's new capabilities and continue to enhance our clients' digital platforms and customer experiences through personalization."

"As a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates, we pride ourselves on offering convenient access to exceptional healthcare services, where and when patients need them-in hospitals, health pavilions and doctor's offices, as well as workplaces, schools and homes," said Debbie Kenemer, Executive Director, Digital Marketing at Community Health Network. "Our digital properties have to be equally focused on our patients and their needs. Acquia Lift helps us better understand our site visitors and put more relevant and specific information and services in front of them, increasing the opportunities that help them live healthier while also securing the care and information that's important."

New key capabilities for Acquia Lift include:

Simple campaign creation -- enabling marketers to create complex personalization campaigns in three simple steps

-- enabling marketers to create complex personalization campaigns in three simple steps Testing and targeting with no code -- powering the creation and launch of website personalization without technical skill

-- powering the creation and launch of website personalization without technical skill Clearly defined personalization campaign types -- users can launch A/B tests, target personalizations to specific audiences, or recommend content across a series of sessions to deliver the best possible experience

-- users can launch A/B tests, target personalizations to specific audiences, or recommend content across a series of sessions to deliver the best possible experience Enhanced scheduling -- helping marketing teams align personalizations to events, promotions, sales, and press activities

-- helping marketing teams align personalizations to events, promotions, sales, and press activities Real-time dashboards and advanced analytics -- providing the ability to quickly review activities and metrics for both optimizing and validating marketing investment

"In today's world, personalization is at the core of successful customer experiences. As a result, we have seen rapid adoption of Acquia Lift, which is now used by leading brands like Wendy's, Bayer, and BlueCross BlueShield," said Dries Buytaert, Acquia co-founder and CTO. "Most organizations know that personalization is no longer optional, but put it off because it can be difficult. Acquia Lift, in combination with our other solutions, solves that. It provides a powerful, yet easy-to-use, platform that drives real business results helping you understand your customers, and improve engagement with relevant, personalized content."

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world's most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

