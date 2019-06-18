Independent study evaluates the financial impact of deploying Acquia Cloud Site Factory and Acquia Lift together for seamless content management and personalization

Acquia today unveiled the results of an independent commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Acquia that examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Acquia Cloud Site Factory and Acquia Lift in tandem. Forrester Consulting director of research Jon Erickson will present key findings from the study today at Acquia Engage Europe 2019, the company's marquee customer and partner conference taking place at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London.

To understand the business benefits and cost savings of Acquia's products for enterprises, Forrester interviewed several customers with years of experience using Acquia Cloud Site Factory in conjunction with Acquia Lift to streamline site creation and management while also delivering engaging and personalized content. Forrester's financial analysis found that customers quantified key benefits from investment in Acquia, resulting in benefits of $8.3 million over three years.

The study found that Acquia customers experience:

85 percent faster time to market of new sites and features,

60 percent more productive digital marketing teams, and

3 percent improved customer retention from increased audience engagement

"Forrester's analysis is consistent with what we hear from our customers -- that they find a material return on investment when they deploy our products, and the returns come both on the top line and the bottom line," said Mike Sullivan, Acquia CEO.

Acquia's portfolio empowers today's businesses to challenge the customer experience (CX) status quo through unparalleled content management capabilities, comprehensive digital insights, and limitless integration. Its open source foundation allows enterprises to gain the deep and holistic customer insights they need to create experiences that matter and act upon them at the speed of the market, unfettered and on their own terms.

"Prior to using Acquia Cloud Site Factory and Acquia Lift, the interviewed organizations were typically managing their websites across many different legacy systems and working with multiple agencies, with no consistent or unified process in place to manage and update their sites," stated the June 2019 Forrester Consulting report 'The Total Economic Impact of Acquia Cloud Site Factory and Acquia Lift.' "These organizations were frustrated with the expense, time, and resources it took to manage and create their sites and lacked the insights required to create personalized experiences. These organizations looked for a solution to help them create a centralized view of their content and customer data."

The full study is available for download from Acquia.

