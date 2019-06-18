Splash Worldwide Wins in Style at 2019 Chip Shop Awards in London

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The principals of London-based creative technology company Splash Worldwide strongly believe that creativity is business critical. Across the global marketing industry where obsession with awards programs is fairly universal, the minds at marketing news publication The Drum wisely launched The Chip Shop Awards in 2004 with a unique proposition: What can you create when you have no restrictions?

Given today's high esteem for the annual Chip Shop Awards celebrations of pure unadulterated creativity, it's a great honor to announce that this year's illustrious judges have deemed Splash's "outrageous" submissions to be winners. At the 6 June ceremony at London's Ministry of Sound venue, Splash's original print execution entitled "Visit Donald" was presented the 2019 Chip Award for Best Political Ad... while the team's UK-focused "Red Lorry" ad won Condimentdation recognition in the Best Professional Service category.

"The Chip Shop Awards are an opportunity to display big, brave thinking with work that you don't get to run every day," said Splash's Global Creative Director Chris Goddard. "Our intention with both pieces was to craft simple, bold, provocative work that's deeply rooted in culture."

As stated on the official awards website, it should be assumed The Chip Shop Award entries do not reflect the views, policies or strategies of any organisation living or dead. In fact it has mostly been created without the knowledge of those the work purports to either promote or parody.

"The ads we created for this year's Chip Shop Awards move people with a truthful point of difference in their respective categories," added Splash's Senior Copywriter, Paul Targett. "It's not every day you get to poke fun at The POTUS and be celebrated for it!"

According to The Drum's Editor Stephen Lepitak, "These awards continue to showcase the right to have a free expression through creativity and while they rarely shy away from potential controversy they also highlight how advertising can shine a light on matters that society must be aware of and of just how advertising ideas can be impactful too."

To view Splash's winning 2019 Chip Shop submissions, visit https://www.chipshopawards.com.

