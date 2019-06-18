Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Stora Enso in Finland

Valmet Oyj'spress release on June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/rebuilds/grade-conversion/) for Stora Enso at its Oulu Mill in Finland. In the project, originally Valmet-supplied paper machine PM 7, which is currently producing fine papers, will be rebuilt to produce high-quality virgin-fiber-based kraftliner grades.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The project is part of Stora Enso's investment plan to transform to higher profitability business with grade conversion projects. Oulu Mill will cease to produce wood-free coated papers by the end of 2020. The start-up of the rebuilt PM 7 is scheduled for the end of 2020.

"The conversion of Oulu Mill will enable Stora Enso to further improve its position in the growing packaging business and we are taking a major step forward in our transformation," says Project Director Ari Saarnio from Stora Enso.

"Valmet and Stora Enso have had a long and successful cooperation over the years at all of Stora Enso's mills. Our strong experience in complicated projects and grade conversions is essential for this project. It is also an advantage that the paper machine was originally supplied by Valmet in 1997. It will smoothen the project execution further. The selected technology will enable high end-product quality and production capacity in a sustainable way," says Jari Vähäpesola, President of Paper Business Line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a new world-class production line for virgin-fiber based kraftliner (both brown and white-top). All the equipment will be delivered with installation.

The 9,000-mm-wide (wire) PM 7 will be producing kraftliner and white top liner grades with a basis weight range of 80-225 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 1,300 m/min. The annual capacity will be 450,000 tonnes.

Information about the customer Stora Enso

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. The company employs some 26,000 people in more than 30 countries. The Oulu Mill in northern Finland currently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.

Happy faces after shaking hands after the deal (from left): Teemu Houhala, Kari Räisänen (both from Valmet), Ari-Pekka Määttänen, Rickard Arnqvist (both from Stora Enso), Jari Vähäpesola (Valmet), Ari Saarnio, Harri Metsärinne (both from Stora Enso), Kirsi Peltola, Marko Oinonen, Pasi Ronkainen (all three from Valmet), Janne Myllykangas (Stora Enso) and Kimmo Kyllönen (Valmet).

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555

Kari Räisänen, Sales Director, EMEA and NA, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 518 0567

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

Extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Stora Enso (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2246189/887455.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

