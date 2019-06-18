Atos International: Atos signs contract with international retailer Damart to migrate its infrastructure to the cloud with Google Cloud

Paris, France, June 18, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a 6-year contract with Damart , the international fashion and home-shopping retailer and brand of Damartex Group , to digitally transform its business by moving its infrastructure to the cloud. Damart will use a cloud solution combining Google Cloud Platform and Atos' Digital Private Cloud platform .

Atos will fully manage the migration of Damart's infrastructure, currently hosted in Damart's local and Atos datacenters, to a mixed cloud solution, based on GCP public cloud platform and Atos' Digital Private Cloud platform.

Atos' expertise in end-to-end cloud orchestration and management will enable Damart to take advantage of Google Cloud's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, so that it can run AI-powered workloads leveraging ML analytics for valuable business insight and enable them to develop new business opportunities.

This fully-managed cloud solution will provide Damart with a flexible, agile, scalable and secure infrastructure and bring the benefits of increased operational efficiency, fast application deployment, agility, cost optimization and faster time to market.

As a global Leader in Managed Security ServicesAtos brings its expertise in security and protection to ensure that Damart has all the access and control requirements that European and global regulations demand.

"We chose Atos as the trusted partner in our digital transformation journey because of its strong expertise and experience in cloud solution development and management. By moving to the cloud, and more specifically a hybrid cloud model, we will have the flexibility to support the fluctuations in our network consumption throughout the year. This will enable our business to become more agile, responsive and flexible to be able to accommodate the continuing shift in how customers shop, now and in the future." said Thomas MASUREL, CEO, Damart.

"We're delighted that Damart has chosen Atos as its partner in digital transformation. The benefits of adopting a hybrid cloud strategy go beyond reducing costs and increasing productivity and will enable Damart to remain competitive in today's every-changing retail landscape." said Wim Los, Senior Vice President, Enhanced Google Alliance, Atos.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau









i Leader in Managed Security Services - Atos is #5 worldwide by Gartner / #1 in Europe and #4 worldwide by Nelson Hall







Attachment