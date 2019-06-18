Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier to supply 30 additional FLEXITY Trams to Brussels Transportation Company

Additional FLEXITY trams to boost Brussels Transport Company's fleet capacity and meet demand for growing passenger numbers



Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation has received an order to supply 30 additional BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams to the Brussels Intercommunal Transportation Company (STIB) in Belgium. This second call off order is part of a framework contract for up to 175 trams with an initial call off of 60 trams signed in April 2018. The order is valued at approximately 67 million euro ($75 million US). First deliveries of the 30 additional five-car, 32-meter trams are planned from December 2020.

Thomas Ryckalts, President of the STIB Board, said, "After a first order for 60 new trams, the STIB board took a decision in favor of our passengers by ordering 30 additional trams. These new vehicles will reinforce our mobility offering to the benefit of all."

Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation France and Benelux, said, "We are proud to be a key player in the ongoing mobility improvements for the city of Brussels. This additional order shows the confidence STIB has in our FLEXITY platform. The public showed much enthusiasm as they explored their new tram mockup that was on display in early May in Brussels."

His Majesty the King of the Belgians unveiled a 1:1 model of the new FLEXITY trams during STIB's 150-year tram anniversary celebration held over the first week of May at the Place Royale in Brussels.

Like the 60 trams STIB previously ordered, the new FLEXITY trams will feature a bright and spacious interior with comfortable seats, more capacity and additional space for passengers with limited mobility as well as better inside fluidity at peak hours. A high-contrast, LCD information display system will keep passengers informed while an intelligent climate system with smart sensors will maintain the trams' internal temperature. BOMBARDIER FLEXX bogies will offer a smooth ride.

Brussels's FLEXITY trams also have cutting-edge safety features. The driver's cab is more comfortable with a better field of vision. The driver will be assisted by the Bombardier Obstacle Detection & Assistance System (ODAS) with cameras and sensors that detect pedestrians and other vehicles moving near the tram. The new trams will also improve safety for passengers and pedestrian thanks to soft nose installed at the front.

To date, Bombardier has delivered over 400 trams to STIB including the older PCC series 7000 high floor trams delivered in the 70s, the T2000s delivered in the 90s and the most recent order for 220 T3000 and T4000 trams delivered between 2005 and 2015.

