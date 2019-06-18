Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; "ALC") announced the long-term lease placement with Korean Air for ten new Boeing 787-10 aircraft. Scheduled to deliver to the airline starting in 2021 through 2023 from ALC's order book with Boeing, these ten 787-10s from ALC are the first -10 Dreamliner aircraft to be placed in Korean Air's fleet.

"As a launch customer for the 787-10, ALC is thrilled to announce this major lease placement introducing the 787-10 to Korean Air's fleet, a project we have worked on with Korean and Boeing for a long time. The 787-10 will bring new levels of Korean Air's outstanding service to its passengers, and provide significant revenue benefits to Korean's global network," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

"As we continue to innovate our product offering, the 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our long-haul fleet for many years to come," said Walter Cho, Chairman of Korean Air. "In addition to 25 percent improved fuel efficiency, the stretched 787-10 offers around 15 percent more space for passengers and cargo than our 787-9s, which will be critical to our long-term business goals."

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Korean Air

Korean Air is both the flag carrier and the largest airline of South Korea, with global headquarters located in Gonghang Dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Korean Air's international passenger division and related subsidiary cargo division together serve 130 cities in 45 countries, while its domestic division serves 20 destinations. It is among the top 20 airlines in the world in terms of passengers carried and is also the top-ranked international cargo airline. Incheon International Airport serves as Korean Air's international hub.

