Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

18 June 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 4 June 2019 that J&E Davy (t/a Davy) no longer hold a notifiable holding in the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact :

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 Jonathan Evans Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com