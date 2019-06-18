According to Technavio Research Report "Global Chronic Renal Failure Therapeutics Market by product (antihypertensive therapeutics, antianemia therapeutics, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to grow USD 3.17 billion, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2023."

Global chronic renal failure therapeutics market: Development of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors

ESAs have been the standard of treatment for anemia in patients with chronic renal failure. However, ESAs involve safety concerns that include an increased occurrence of vascular access thrombosis, cardiovascular events, and tumors. Due to such risks, patients receiving ESAs are often co-administered with various other agents, including anticoagulants and antihypertensive. Intravenous iron is needed alongside ESAs, due to their propensity to decrease iron levels during the correction of hemoglobin, causing functional iron deficiency.

Oral HIF-PH inhibitors such as roxadustat and vadadustat are expected to help avoid the inconvenience of these co-administered drugs. HIF-PH agents work by stabilizing the HIF complex and stimulating endogenous erythropoietin production. Therefore, the development of HIF-PH inhibitors will fuel the chronic renal failure therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors, other factors such as explorative research toward precision medicine, and strong pipeline and recent approvals will have a significant impact on the growth of the chronic renal failure therapeutics market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global chronic renal failure therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global chronic renal failure therapeutics market by product (antihypertensive therapeutics, antianemia therapeutics, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the chronic renal failure therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the chronic renal failure therapeutics market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic renal failure, rise in geriatric population, the availability of reimbursement schemes, and new drug approvals.

Global chronic renal failure therapeutics market: Rising prevalence of chronic renal failure

Some of the major risk factors involved in the development of chronic renal failure are diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, and obesity. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic renal failure is significantly increasing due to the growing prevalence of risk factors such as cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Also, the disease is known to be prevalent mostly in the geriatric population. Therefore, the rise in geriatric population and growing prevalence of risk factors of chronic renal failure will drive market growth over the next five years. In addition, the development of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period.

Few Major Vendors in the Chronic Renal Failure Therapeutics Market are:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

