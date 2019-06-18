sprite-preloader
18.06.2019 | 12:16

PR Newswire

Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

BENGALURU, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Infosys_Logo

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -

https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx

https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg


