Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Taiwantrade.com to exhibit top outdoor innovations at Denver show

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 /Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's official B2B platform, will be gathering over 20 outstanding Taiwan companies to join the Denver Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, one of the world's leading outdoors and sporting industry exhibitions, to be held at the Colorado Convention Center on June 18-20, 2019.

For Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, Taiwantrade.com will be presenting some of the most advanced outdoors and sporting innovations from Taiwan. The exhibits on display will include the latest sports eyewear, protective gears and functional textiles, as well as product catalogs from the leading brands and makers on Taiwantrade.com.

PowerMax, one of the exhibitors at the Taiwantrade.com booth, will be introducing an innovative line of sports bandages. Catering to the high-performance needs of professional athletes with different skin sensitivities, the bandages were developed by AVATACK, a company with 65 years of experience in the field of adhesive tapes. Made with water repellent process, skin-like elasticity and wave-pattern adhesive treatment, the PowerMax bandages were featured at the MIZUNO International Marathon, 2017 Summer Universiade and other major sporting competitions.

QEF Design, a company with over 20 years of eyewear manufacturing experience, will also be exhibiting at the booth. For the North American market, QEF Design will be introducing a select range of eyewear from its huge product portfolio. The company will also be promoting its customization and consulting services at the show. According to QEF Design general manager York Tsai, lightweight, ergonomic and stylishly designed eyewear are specialties the of his company. QEF Design began manufacturing eyewear in 2004. To this day, QEF Design products are designed and manufactured in Taiwan.

In addition to showcasing Taiwan's high-quality sportswear, hosiery and eyewear, the Taiwantrade.com booth will be introducing its free services for buyers to meet new suppliers online and in person, request for quotations, and place purchasing offers to attract potential new suppliers.

With over 70,000 quality Taiwanese supplier members and a database of over 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's most prominent B2B portal, providing customized sourcing services for buyers to connect with the country's excellent suppliers and industries.

The Taiwantrade.com booth will be located at booth #4029-LL in the Colorado Convention Center.

Taiwantrade.com Optical Zone: https://optical.taiwantrade.com/

Taiwantrade.com Hosiery Zone: https://hosiery.taiwantrade.com/

