Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, and TrakCel, a software developer for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking and orchestration systems, today announce a collaboration that will provide integrated solutions for companies developing cell and gene therapies.

This strategic partnership will enable cell and gene therapy developers to benefit from an integrated suite of industry-leading services and technology platforms. This combination of services and platforms has been designed to improve operations at every step of the cell and gene therapy supply chain. These steps range from clinical delivery to commercial-scale operations and coordination of these activities through a single software platform.

"Be The Match BioTherapies and TrakCel share the goal of ensuring that the next generation of cell and gene therapies can be developed efficiently and delivered to patients safely and reliably," said Chris McClain, vice president, Sales and New Business Development, Be The Match BioTherapies. "This collaboration will allow us to develop the custom solutions best suited for each individual program and patient population."

Be The Match BioTherapies and TrakCel will identify the unique challenges faced by cell and gene therapy developers and integrate services and platforms that provide direct solutions. Be The Match BioTherapies will contribute solutions for cell sourcing, cell therapy supply chain, clinical study design and execution, cellular therapy outcomes registry, and IT systems.TrakCel will provide its chain of custody/chain of identity (COC/COI), scheduling and logistics management software platform. The integration will increase efficiencies and eliminate redundancies while supporting all aspects of the supply chain in accordance with regulatory and protocol requirements. Both companies are already working together to deliver the integrated offering in support of a client's CAR-T development program.

"Clinical and commercial advances in cell and gene therapies continue to progress dramatically. However, the resultant increases in complexity and stakeholders involved in the supply chain can leave it stretched and fragmented, potentially exposing patients to unnecessary risks," said Ravi Nalliah, CEO, TrakCel. "As a result, TrakCel is continuing to sign partnerships with relevant industry providers to ensure the ever-growing supply chain can be effectively managed. This specific partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies will enable us to provide a more standardized and streamlined cell and gene therapy development process. That, in turn, will accelerate the delivery of vital new therapies to patients."

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, and a research partnership with the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research), the organization designs solutions that advance cell and gene therapies in any stage of development.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to providing high-quality cellular starting material consented for research, clinical and commercial use, developing and managing expansive cell collection networks, and navigating cell therapy regulatory compliance. Using proven infrastructure to successfully manage cell therapy supply chains, including MatchSourceSupply Chain Software, dedicated cell therapy supply chain case managers and logistics experts, the organization has a history of compliance managing the chain of identity. The collaboration with CIBMTR extends services to include long-term follow-up tracking for the first two FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

About TrakCel

TrakCel is the market leading designer, developer and deliverer of integrated technologies specifically created in 2012 to manage the international autologous and allogeneic cell, gene and immunotherapy supply chain. TrakCel's software platform has been developed in collaboration with, and increasingly adopted by leading companies in the cell, gene and immunotherapy industries. TrakCel's solutions deliver real-time control over the entire therapeutic supply chain, from sample collection through manufacturing to treatment delivery. The TrakCel platform accelerates global scale-up and scale-out of cell and gene therapy products, increasing efficiency and decreasing complexity, while maintaining needle-to-needle compliance and traceability. TrakCel is headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, UK, with US offices in California and New Jersey.

