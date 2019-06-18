Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today announced that JCDecaux, an innovative French company and the world leader in the Out-Of-Home communication market with over 1 million advertising panels spread across more than 80 countries, has adopted and expanded their cloud-managed network across 14 countries in Latin America using the newest version of HiveManager, Aerohive's cloud-based network management platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

JCDecaux is the leader in outdoor communication in Latin America with more than 72,000 advertising displays distributed in street furniture, airports, transportation, shopping malls and large format panels. JCDecaux needed to find a solution that would provide a better Wi-Fi Connectivity experience for more than 1,000 LATAM users, as well as a centralized management tool for the regional IT team. The innovative company faced a great challenge: to merge their existing environment, replace the current access points from other manufacturers with more advanced technology and ensure its users a minimum downtime combined with a greater level of experience in mobility for its employees.

After evaluating various solutions, JCDecaux realized Aerohive was the way to reach their connectivity goals. With the help of SmartWave, JCDecaux' IT team created a migration plan with a completely independent environment.

"We've switched all our access points to Aerohive APs with a fully transparent and secure management solution, experiencing a simplified implementation and an almost imperceptible period of inactivity for our users," said Elton Lima, information technology manager, JCDecaux Latin America. "We were able to add advanced management tools and troubleshooting for the whole Wi-Fi network. Using Aerohive's Client 360 and Network 360 from HiveManager, driven by the concepts of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, we could provide to management environment that automate and generate access network knowledge supporting IT in the best networking decisions for each country."

Today, a JCDecaux employee who travels anywhere in Latin America can get transparent wireless connectivity through his electronic devices, regardless of the location.

"SmartWave and Aerohive pros were, by far, the know-how of solving troubles, and the capillarity of SmartWave to be present in every country where JCDecaux is, with quality of delivery and implementation," said Lima. "We've reached a significant maturity level which guarantees us a position in this market space and are able to keep up with the new demands of JCDecaux in Latin America."

To learn more about the ease of deployment and how JCDecaux' IT team is taking advantage of HiveManager's robust features and capabilities, watch the video: https://youtu.be/PzTiUuozdCU.

