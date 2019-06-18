Darlene Deptula-Hicks appointed new Chief Financial Officer

Tolga Hassan appointed Chief Operating Officer

Lindsey Trickett appointed VP, Investor Relations and Communications

US office established in Cambridge, MA. to drive company's growth

F-star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company delivering tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy, today announces the appointment of Darlene Deptula-Hicks, MBA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Tolga Hassan, who is appointed to serve as F-star's Chief Operating Officer.

Darlene Deptula-Hicks joins F-star from Northern Biologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics in oncology. Previously, Darlene held CFO positions across both private and publicly listed US companies, including Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., Microline Surgical Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. She brings to F-star a proven track record of finance strategy and leadership, capital raising, industry knowledge and the ability to build strong strategic partnerships.

Darlene Deptula-Hicks, CFO of F-star, said: "It is a very exciting time to be joining F-star given its evolution to a fully-fledged clinical-stage, international business. The company's pipeline of promising bispecific antibodies has the potential to address the growing need for, and commercial opportunity from, more efficacious therapies for cancer patients. I am excited to join the management team of this next-generation immunotherapy business."

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star, said: "We believe Darlene's strong commercial and capital markets experience from within the life sciences sector will play a critical role in our transition and I'm delighted that she has joined the company. Tolga's expertise and company knowledge continues to be vital to our success as we work towards realising our ambition to bring new drugs to cancer patients as quickly as we can."

To support F-star's international expansion strategy, the company has also established US operations based in Cambridge, MA. Research operations will continue at the company's site in Cambridge, UK, while the US office will support the growth of F-star's in-house financial, clinical and regulatory activities.

F-star has also appointed Lindsey Trickett as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Lindsey brings with her a wealth of experience in investor relations and antibody drug development. She joins F-star from Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., where she served as a Vice President of Investor Relations. Previously, Lindsey held senior IR and strategic marketing positions at AstraZeneca plc and spent over a decade in roles of increasing responsibility at MedImmune, LLC/AstraZeneca plc.

Both Darlene and Lindsey will be based out of F-star's US office.

About F-star Therapeutics Ltd

F-star is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company delivering tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumour immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific antibody (mAb²) format, F-star is generating first- and best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. Building on the combined expertise of its world-class management team and scientific leadership, F-star is poised to deliver the next breakthrough immunotherapies for cancer patients.

