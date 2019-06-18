Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Unveils Comprehensive Insight Solutions for the Cancer Care Continuum

Leading digital pathology company now offers technology-enabled insight solutions

Tampa, Florida, June 18, 2019today unveiled its new end-to-end capabilities for the cancer care continuum. Founded as a digital pathology company that pioneered the use of digital imaging for accurate cancer diagnoses, Inspirata now offers cancer registry abstraction and insight solutions to drive better cancer diagnosis, treatment, performance, and research.Inspirata's comprehensive solutions reveal a clear picture of patients, allowing clinicians to make every moment matter in delivering cancer care. With an existing global footprint that serves over 100 institutions with automated cancer identification and reporting, and more than 30 hospitals and laboratories with digital pathology, Inspirata processes over 20 million patient reports per year, identifying all reports containing reportable cancer. Today, the company also offers cancer centers the world's most advanced cancer informatics solution, enabling them to rapidly gain insights that can improve cancer outcomes and operations. Inspirata's solutions integrate directly with most cancer centers' EHRs and ancillary systems, abstract unstructured data, and use artificial intelligenceor contact info@inspirata.com.