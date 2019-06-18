Upon request by the issuer, the following ETF issued by XACT Kapitalförvaltning AB will change short name and long name. The changes will be valid as of June 20, 2019. ISIN code: SE0001710914 ------------------------------------------ Old short name: XACT Norden 30 ------------------------------------------ New short name: XACT Norden ------------------------------------------ Old long name: XACT Norden30 (UCITS ETF) ------------------------------------------ New long name: XACT Norden (UCITS ETF) ------------------------------------------ New symbol: XACT Norden ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB