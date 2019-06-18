Laserax, a worldwide leader in industrial laser marking and cleaning solutions, announced the opening of a new office in Bremen, Germany. This new location strengthens Laserax's presence on the European market and offers a new place for customer service and business development. The new office is part of a global expansion strategy, which positions Laserax as a pioneer in laser marking and cleaning technologies, to cover the world's most potent markets.

Laserax wants to grow its presence in North America and Europe and enhance its capabilities to have local offices close to the leading automotive manufacturers. "A big part of our market is the automotive industry where traceability has become more than a standard, but a requirement," says Alex Fraser, Vice-President and CTO. "With our inline solutions and exclusive technology, we can take care of that while optimizing the manufacturing process for our clients."

Laserax intends to showcase its technology and unique offer for the automotive industry at the International Foundry Trade Fair GIFA 2019 in Düsseldorf, Germany from June 25 to 29. "The GIFA 2019 is a great opportunity for us to showcase the performance of our lasers and the added value of our inline machines to the global automotive industry," says Xavier Godmaire, President. "It's also the opening of our new office in Germany, which will help us strengthen our global presence and establish new business partnerships."

ABOUT LASERAX

Laserax develops, manufactures, and sells industrial laser machines and systems that are certified by international safety standards. The company offers innovative solutions that have been designed for laser marking and cleaning applications to meet the need for tracking and traceability in the automotive and primary metal industries. Thanks to an exclusive patent-pending shotblast-resistant marking process, Laserax helps its clients to increase safety, productivity, and reliability to sustain profitable growth.

With headquarters and manufacturing operations in Quebec City, Canada, the company is very active in the North American and European markets. Laserax has been working with the world's biggest primary metal companies, such as Alcoa and Rio Tinto, for the last decade. Now, the company focuses on unique solutions to meet the need for part traceability in the automotive industry.

