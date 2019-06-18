Amazon has partnered with GE Capital Aviation Services to lease an additional fifteen Boeing 737-800 aircraft that will enter the air network by 2021

(NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon continues to invest in ways to provide fast, free shipping for customers. Today, at the International Paris Air Show, the company announced a partnership with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) to lease an additional fifteen Boeing 737-800 cargo aircraft. These fifteen aircraft will be in addition to the five Boeing 737-800's already leased from GECAS and announced earlier this year. The aircraft will fly in the United States out of the more than 20 air gateways in the Amazon Air network.

"These new aircraft create additional capacity for Amazon Air, building on the investment in our Prime Free One-Day program," said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. "By 2021, Amazon Air will have a portfolio of 70 aircraft flying in our dedicated air network."

"We're delighted to support Amazon Air's dedicated air network," said Richard Greener, GECAS Cargo's Senior Vice President. "The capability of the 737-800 freighter will further Amazon's ability to provide reliable and regional delivery to its customers for years to come."

Amazon Air's operation launched in 2016 supporting package delivery to the rapidly growing number of customers who love fast delivery, affordable prices and vast selection. With advanced algorithms and software used for capacity and route planning, the Amazon Air operation can transport hundreds of thousands of packages per day. Amazon will open new air facilities this year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Wilmington Air Park, and Chicago Rockford International Airport. The main Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will open in 2021. Since its launch, Amazon's air cargo operation has invested millions of dollars and created thousands of new jobs at locations across the U.S.

Amazon has launched several initiatives to ensure fast delivery speeds and supply chain capacity for its customers, including its Delivery Service Partner program, Amazon Flex, the company's mobile application that allows individuals to sign-up, be vetted and begin delivering for Amazon, a dedicated network of over 10,000 trailers to increase trucking capacity and, now, the expanded fleet of cargo aircraft. These efforts join Amazon's robust worldwide network of more than 185 fulfillment centers where the company uses high-end algorithms, robotics, machine learning and other technological innovations to increase delivery speeds for customers. Amazon is now bringing the same technological expertise to efforts in the transportation space to increase shipping capacity for customers.

