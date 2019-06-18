ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Highlight LAP-Band Weight Loss Technology at ASMBS Spring Meeting

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that the Company will be exhibiting its products and will have two presentations featuring the Company's proprietary LAP-BAND technology at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Weekend 2019, taking place at the downtown Chicago Marriott from June 20-22, 2019.

In addition to the ReShape Lifesciences exhibit, which will feature the Company's products in the Exhibit Hall, ReShape Lifesciences will be holding two educational presentations.

Details of the presentations:

Thursday, June 20: 5:00PM - 6:00PM

Presentation I: "Dispelling LAP-BAND Myths"

Presenter: Dr. Fred Tiesenga, MD, Bariatric Surgeon at Westlake Bariatrics in Elmwood Park, IL.

Presentation 2: "Building your LAP-BAND Practice through Marketing"

Presenters: Dr. Vafa Shayani, MD, General Surgeon at Bariatric Institute of Greater Chicago and Rich Rosenzweig, Founder and CEO Sequence Health

Dr. Tiesenga has implanted over 2,000 LAP-BANDs since 2002. Dr. Tiesenga is the Director of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at Westlake Hospital and Vice Chairman of Surgery at West Suburban Hospital. He is also the President of Illinois Association of Bariatric Surgeons.

Dr. Shayani has implanted the LAP-BAND in 3,000 patients since 2001. In his presentation, Dr. Shayani will address how to drive qualified leads through local marketing. He is past President of the Illinois ASMBS Chapter and the current Co-Chair of the Membership Committee. Rich Rosenzweig is the Founder and CEO of Sequence Health, one of the premier lead management and patient engagement programs in the country, and his presentation will discuss how to best manage leads to improve conversion to LAP-BAND procedures.

About ASMBS Weekend 2019

ASMBS Weekend, June 20-22, 2019, is comprised of three full days of specialized surgical and integrated health courses in an intimate setting.

This clinical symposium, hosted at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Hotel, is designed for all professions involved in obesity prevention, treatment, and research. This year's comprehensive schedule features a special focus in robotics in bariatrics as well as courses addressing weight regain, revisions and practice optimization.

For more details on ASMBS Weekend, please visit https://asmbsweekend.com/

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

