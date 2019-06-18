CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings' Acquisition Target 'In Good Health' Announces it has Entered into a Host Agreement with the Town of Sandwich for a Second Dispensary in Massachusetts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / CLS Holdings USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.CN) "CLS", a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce that it's acquisition target 'In Good Health' has entered into a Host Community Agreement with the Town of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on June 13th, 2019.

In Good Health wishes to locate a Registered Marijuana Dispensary (RMD) for the retail dispensing of medical marijuana products in the Town of Sandwich, the oldest town on Cape Cod. The dispensary should benefit the Town and its citizens through increased economic development, additional employment and a strengthened local tax base. In Good Health must still receive a Certificate of Registration from the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), or such other state licensing or monitoring authority, and local permits and approvals from the Town. The Town of Sandwich agrees to submit to the CCC, or such other state licensing or monitoring authority, the required Letter of Support or Non-Opposition relating to the Company's application for a Certificate of Registration to operate the Facility.

David Noble, President of In Good Health, states, "We are truly appreciative of the opportunity to open a retail facility in Sandwich and are grateful for the support we received from the town. IGH looks forward to providing its hallmark of outstanding customer service and medicine to the Town of Sandwich and surrounding areas."

Sandwich is a town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, the oldest town on Cape Cod, turning 375 years old in 2014. The town motto is Post tot Naufracia Portus, "after so many shipwrecks, a haven."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

