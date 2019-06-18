Envision Solar International, Inc.: Envision Solar's EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charger Featured at Government Fleet Expo

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that its EV ARC product is on display at the Government Fleet Expo from June 17 to 19, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. The event is designed to educate one of Envision Solar's largest target markets, fleet managers, procurement specialists, analysts, maintenance supervisors and others who work with fleets. Envision Solar's sales and marketing teams are participating at the event, educating attendees on the ease of installation and costs savings associated with the EV ARC when compared to traditional utility connected EV chargers.

Envision Solar has delivered EV ARC units to eighty-eight cities including New York, Pittsburgh, Oakland and San Diego and also to many other governmental organizations in the U.S. with many of these being repeat customers. The Company's products are currently in use in eighteen states, three nations and in the Caribbean. The conference is an opportunity for other government organizations and the general public to learn about the world's only transportable solar-powered EV charging solution.

"As we continue to grow our government business, we are excited to demonstrate the EV ARC at events like these, particularly because we have received many orders in the past as a result of these sorts of shows," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "Government fleets are currently our largest customer base and continue to represent a very large opportunity for our company as we grow our business in government and enterprise across the U.S. and internationally."

There are over 19,000 municipalities in the US. The company views this market as a significant ongoing opportunity for growth.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC and the Solar Tree with EnvisionTrak patented solar tracking, SunCharge solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (515) 222-2560. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements, including those related to the closing of the offering. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

SOURCE: Envision Solar International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549061/Envision-Solars-EV-ARCTM-Solar-Powered-EV-Charger-Featured-at-Government-Fleet-Expo