New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Launches CBD In Hong Kong, China

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural products company intending to become the world's leading healthy products company, today announced the launch of their CBD portfolio into Hong Kong, its first major international expansion.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

New Age launches its first international country with the launch of the 'NHANCED CBD into Hong Kong, China. Plans to launch in an additional 58 countries in Q3 and Q4 as part of its drive to lead in CBD products worldwide.

CBD portfolio launching under the Health Sciences Division umbrella delivering the R&D, medical insight and science to provide consumers the most trusted products available

New Age CBD launch through all of its channels - direct-to consumer, traditional retail, e-commerce, medical and specialty channels

Under the umbrella of its Health Sciences Division wholly-owned subsidiary, New Age is shipping its premium portfolio of CBD oils, creams, and lotions to Hong Kong beginning June 18th 2019, with activation across its entire global direct-to-consumer channel under its 'NHANCED CBD brand name. The launch will initially cover the areas of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories and will feature three distinct products, CBD Body Cream at 150mg CBD strength, CBD Roll-on Gel at 200mg CBD strength, and CBD Oil at 500mg CBD strength. The products will be sold immediately through the direct-to-consumer product consultants, as well as through a new dedicated e-commerce website www.NHANCEDCBD.com.

Jerry Haase, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the New Age Health Sciences Division commented, "The Health Sciences Division at New Age is so proud to bring all these superior clinical products to consumers. We have years of study in cannabinoids, and one of the most extensive arrays of intellectual property in the beverage industry at New Age. Our launch of CBD leverages that depth of expertise to provide a highly efficacious CBD portfolio to consumers."

New Age's CBD product line features full-spectrum CBD, which means the CBD has been distilled with the lipids and fillers removed, while still maintaining a full spectrum of CBD and other cannabinoids. This diversity in phytonutrient makeup creates a cohesion and synergy among the cannabinoids. The hemp source, delicate CBD extraction, processing techniques, and the nature of the CBD itself all differentiate the New Age CBD product line from competitors. 'NHANCED CBD and the Health Sciences CBD products are sourced from hemp grown outdoors in farms located in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

Shon Whitney, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Morinda added, "The launch of CBD in Hong Kong and China is another step in our drive for worldwide leadership in the emerging CBD sector. In addition to this launch, we have already finalized formulas and are moving to production of CBD-infused beverages and dietary supplements, which we are launching in initial markets this year and will continue to roll-out globally as the regulatory landscape allows.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy". The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy products and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, 'NHANCED and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

