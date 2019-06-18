M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 18-Jun-2019 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 June 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Mr Richard Boléat, a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Aseana Properties Limited with effect from 17 June 2019. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RDN TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10527 EQS News ID: 826619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

