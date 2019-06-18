Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Strong production continues; deferred 1H pref. dividend 18-Jun-2019 / 13:24 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Strong production continues; deferred 1H pref. dividend* REA's FY'18 results showed a marked recovery in the group's FFB production, up 50.8% YoY, to a record level of 800,050mt; CPO production increased by over 51%, to 217,721mt. However, revenue was up only 5.2%, to $105.5m ($100.2m); crop growth was strong but results were significantly dampened due to commodity prices, with the palm oil price hitting a 10-year low, at $440/mt, in November 2018. The CPO price suffered a 17% drop to an average $596/mt for 2018, and the PKO price plunged 27.2% for the year. With the PBJ transaction completed, REA is focusing on raising production efficiency and planting out the remaining land bank should funding become available. https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-production-con tinues-deferred-1h-pref-dividend/ [1] +--------------------------+---------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |yc@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Yingheng Chen | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 207 1947638| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +--------------------------+---------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 826703 18-Jun-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63f7ee7cba03ba32626c55008cfed5a2&application_id=826703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=826703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2019 08:24 ET (12:24 GMT)