JSR Life Sciences, LLC announced today that Tim Lowery has assumed the role of president where he will oversee the Company's global operations, which include JSR affiliate companies Crown Bioscience, KBI Biopharma, Inc., Medical Biological Laboratories Co., LTD., Selexis SA and other affiliates throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

As president, Lowery will drive the company's integrated global strategy and vision to provide a portfolio of innovative products, services and technologies to help partners develop and commercialize therapeutics and diagnostics that benefit global human health.

JSR Life Sciences provides strategic leadership of JSR's biotech and life sciences-focused businesses and, along with its affiliates, employs more than 2400 employees. Lowery is replacing Eric R. Johnson who took over as CEO of JSR Corporation in Tokyo, Japan and president of JSR North America Holding Company, Inc. on June 18.

"I'm excited and humbled by the confidence JSR and Eric have shown in me," said Lowery. "We're a company of many parts, but with unified vision and purpose. I look forward to developing inter-company collaborations and innovation to bring that vision into reality."

In addition to president of JSR Life Sciences, Lowery is an officer of JSR Corporation, chairman of the KBI Biopharma board of directors and a Selexis and Crown Bioscience board member. Prior to his promotion, Lowery served as General Manager of JSR Corporation's bioprocess materials business and as CEO of MBL International, a JSR Life Sciences company.

"There is tremendous potential among our JSR Life Sciences companies, especially as they begin to collaborate," said Johnson. "Tim and I have a long history of working together and I am fully confident that his experience and leadership are the right fit to build our vision for JSR's life sciences business."

About JSR Life Sciences, LLC

JSR Life Sciences, LLC is committed to the advancement of human health worldwide as a strategic partner to companies that discover, develop and deliver products to treat disease and improve the quality of life for patients. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, JSR Life Sciences operates a network of manufacturing facilities, R&D labs and sales offices in key markets throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

