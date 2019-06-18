New Research Equips Global Dermatologists with Data Benefiting Male Patients by Shedding New Light on Male Adolescent Skin While Offering New Solutions to Address the Most Pressing Shaving Issue for Men of Color

Gillette presented new clinical research at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) in Milan aimed at equipping global dermatologists with information and answers related to questions and shave-related skin problems men face such as sensitive skin and razor bumps. With scientific evidence from two clinical studies and several other research studies, Gillette showed how the comfort of the Gillette SkinGuard* razor is transformative for men who are affected by these skin problems, not just by improving the skin's appearance, but also by bringing emotional and social benefits.

"At Gillette, we have always focused on attaining a deep understanding of men, their shaving needs, their facial hair and importantly their skin. This was our third time participating in the World Congress of Dermatology and we were delighted to be sharing our new research findings and razor innovations at this distinguished forum. We are convinced these new insights and clinical data will offer dermatologists new perspective that will be helpful in their practice and will benefit their male patients, including those who are new to shaving," said Troy Nimrick, R&D Director, P&G Grooming.

Gillette presented findings from two clinical studies and several other research findings:

One study focused on men with sensitive skin. Once believed to be just a female issue, more than half of men today report having sensitive facial skin and not being able to shave as frequently as they want to because of this. Shaving is a challenge for men with sensitive skin and they typically experience one or more symptoms of shaving irritation. Many men skip shaving or carefully plan their shave to give their skin a rest as they recover from these symptoms.

Gillette recruited men with self-assessed sensitive skin and asked them to shave daily with Gillette SkinGuard during a 28-day period. At the end of this study, the men showed significant improvements across all the measured irritation endpoints, including dermatologist evaluated visual symptoms (such as redness and dryness) as well as subjective sensory symptoms of burning, itching, stinging, tightness and tingling. These findings support the recommendation of Gillette SkinGuard for men who suffer from sensitive skin, even those who want to shave daily and who may previously have struggled to find a razor that felt comfortable enough.

Another study focused on men who suffer from razor bumps, a condition also known as Pseudofolliculitis barbae (or PFB), which is one of the most common shave-related skin problems amongst men of African ancestry due to the coarseness and extreme curl of their facial hair. A new clinical study conducted by Wake Forest University among men who are suffering from PFB shows how the incidence of razor bumps was reduced by more than 60 percent after 12 weeks of daily shaving with Gillette SkinGuard. Moreover, not only did the skin's appearance significantly improve during the course of the study, but the improvements also prompted emotional and social benefits such as feeling more attractive and confident and more comfortable getting closer to others.

Gillette also conducted new research amongst adolescents from around the world, which was also revealed at WCD.

An online survey amongst 3,738 males aged 16-21 years from eight countries (US, UK, Germany, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Australia) showed adolescence can be accompanied with feelings of confusion and embarrassment, that the majority of adolescents tried shaving at or before the age of 16 years old, which coincides with the age where many adolescents have spots or acne. The study further revealed that there is a big need for more information on how to shave, especially as many experience skin irritation and nicks when they first try to shave and almost 1 in 3 (30%) had no help with their first shave.

In a shaving study amongst 16-20 years old with self-assessed sensitive skin and visible signs of acne, panelists overwhelmingly rated Gillette SkinGuard highly for its in-shave and post-shave comfort benefits and preferred it versus their normal razor. This demonstrates that Gillette SkinGuard can offer a new and unique shaving solution for the delicate skin of adolescent males who are learning to shave.

Gillette SkinGuard is a razor designed to help stop irritation and is clinically proven for sensitive skin. It features an entirely new razor design, with a SkinGuard technology bridge element that separates two low-cutting force blades, which are optimally positioned versus the skin. For more information, visit www.gillette.com.

*Known as SkinGuard Sensitive in the UK

