AVSystem has launched an LwM2M Interoperability Program with AT&T for automatic LwM2M interoperability testing. This will facilitate adoption of LwM2M, expedite IoT service deployments and promote LwM2M as a core technology for building IoT ecosystems.

Built on AVSystem's Coiote IoT Device Management platform, the LwM2M Interoperability Program aims to help OEMs, device integrators, chipset and module manufacturers certify compliance and learn how well their devices support the LwM2M protocol. The program allows service providers and enterprises to quickly onboard and manage their devices which is an enormous aid in creating reliable, scalable IoT services with improved time to market.

The LwM2M Interoperability Program features automated and semi-automated interoperability test cases which include all LwM2M 1.0.2 interfaces: Bootstrap, Client Registration, Device Management Service Enablement as well as Information Reporting. The tests are based on AT&T Device Management Implementation Guide (DMIG) requirements and Enabler Test Specification from OMA SpecWorks the authors of the LwM2M standard. The program also allows for modifying the test cases in runtime by the system user. In addition, the platform provides the interoperability user with helper tools for extracting and analyzing logs.

The LwM2M Interoperability Program is going to be extended to support LwM2M 1.1 soon.

"The adaptation of the LwM2M protocol is observing a big growth in IoT, especially in the case of LTE-M and NB-IoT access networks. Thus, such initiatives as interoperability programs are very important to simplify integration of different LwM2M libraries and contribute towards decreasing the number of incompatibility issues in multi-vendor IoT environments," says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem.

This collaboration between AT&T and AVSystem promotes LwM2M as the primary protocol for IoT device management to help reduce the fragmentation of technologies in IoT and bring the flexibility required in cross-vertical deployments.

No IoT deployment is successful without proper device management this is what AVSystem stands for. We help companies around the globe deliver better quality of service thanks to our best-in-class device management solutions. We also focus on WiFi VAS and indoor location as well as systems for SDN and NFV. In addition to creating software, we actively participate in the standardization process of the Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) standard to enable secure device management in the IoT ecosystem.

