CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: The Challenge to Develop Sustainable Agriculture

Charles Njenga Mbugua's eyes light up as he describes the exact moment the hi-tech irrigation system was activated for the first time at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Nairobi, Kenya. Charles, an Engineering student at the University, is an eager participant in the training programme created by FPT Industrial in partnership with the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy and the E4Impact Foundation designed to encourage the adoption of sustainable farming practices in the country. Hear more from Charles and his fellow students as he describes how the irrigation system will help to positively impact the local community in the latest Behind the Wheel webisode: cnhindustrial.com/sustainableagriculturekenya_eng

London, June 18, 2019

Our cameras were present at the official handover ceremony in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, where FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), donated the Irrigation Power Unit (IPU) to the university in front of an enthusiastic group of students, staff, employees and local dignitaries. The IPU, custom-built for this project, comprises a motorized pump and irrigation system. Powered by a state-of-the-art, lightweight, fuel efficient FPT F32 engine, the system provides optimal performance with low operating costs while being fully compliant with the latest emissions standards. It will be put to immediate use on the university's farm where it will benefit not only the students, by allowing them access to valuable hands on training in irrigation engineering but also the local community, as the farm will cultivate an array of crops which will be used to feed the local population.

This episode of Behind the Wheel captures a key moment in the long term training project which involves 40 Engineering students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology of Nairobi and is supported by FPT Industrial, the Milan Center for Food Law and Policy, an internationally renowned organization committed to promoting the right to food and water and the E4Impact Foundation, the leading University Alliance for the training of entrepreneurs in Africa.

Learn more about how CNH Industrial is encouraging the development of sustainable farming in Kenya with this innovative, educational project, the use of cutting-edge technology and the engagement of the local community: cnhindustrial.com/sustainableagriculturekenya_eng

