Flatirons Solutions is pleased to announce a new long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce for authoring, illustration and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) managed services along with access to leading-edge CORENA Suite products for content production and viewing.

Large aviation and defense manufacturers like Rolls-Royce produce or revise thousands of maintenance and operating publications each year. Publications must be delivered concurrently in multiple specifications like S1000D, ATA iSpec 2200, or MIL-SPEC, and Flatirons Solutions is one of the few companies who are able to provide both the managed service expertise as well as the Software platform to provide those services.

As part of this newly announced partnership, Flatirons will provide broad-based content services and CORENA Suite technology to ensure that production, delivery, end user customer experience and access to technical publications is seamless for both Rolls-Royce customers and internal users. CORENA Suite software is packaged as part of this agreement and includes the CORENA Pinpoint 7 Interactive Electronic Technical Publications (IETP) viewer, the CORENA Insight Business Process Management (BPM) mobile forms and workflow engine, and the CORENA Knowledge Center Common Source Database (CSDB).

Flatirons Solutions can provide this turnkey solution thanks to its unique position as both an authoring services provider and publisher of the industry's leading software platform for OEM-independent technical publishing, CORENA Suite. CORENA Suite solutions have been adopted by some of the leading airframe, engine and component manufacturers as well as most of the world's largest airlines.

"Flatirons is proud to support Rolls-Royce in its important mission," noted Flatirons Chief Operations Officer Stéphane Labadie. "We expect this partnership to yield innovations for Rolls-Royce customers and internal staff who rely on accurate, timely, interactive maintenance and operating publications."

For details on the CORENA Manufacturer Solution, visit https://www.flatironssolutions.com/solutions/corena-manufacturer/.

About Flatirons Solutions

Flatirons Solutions (www.flatironssolutions.com) provides solutions for aviation and defense content lifecycle management. For more than 20 years, it has helped airlines, MROs, manufacturers, and military forces maintain and operate complex assets more effectively. Its software and service solutions help organizations to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people - Turning Content into Knowledge. Flatirons operates from offices in Asia, Europe, and the United States with its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

