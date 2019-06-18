Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder" or the "Company"), an established Ontario retail operator, is pleased to announced the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM, pursuant to an Online Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") that the Company has entered into with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA"). The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Company will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Corporation among small cap investors.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR PUBLIC COMPANY EXECUTIVES AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, "CEO Verified" Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations as to the number of characters.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which enables the Company to continue utilizing these channels while making AGORACOM the primary HUB of investor engagement. There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum and read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The Spyder Discussion Forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/SpyderCannabis. The Company's verified officer at launch is Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEO.

Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEO of the Company, stated: "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent discussion with our stakeholders. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive discussion for the long term benefit of everyone."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated: "This is a service that is long overdue for small cap companies, executives and long-term shareholders that have had no choice but to watch their company message get hijacked on unmonitored forums by unscrupulous investors. CEO Verified Discussion Forums is the killer solution and it is free, so every small cap CEO in North America should be using it and every small cap shareholder should be demanding it."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

The Company intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to AGORA in exchange for the services that it provides (the "Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be issuing a total fee of $50,000 (plus HST), to be paid in Common Shares in five equal instalments, with the first instalment payable immediately in consideration for commencement and initial set up of the Services, and subsequent instalments payable each three months thereafter.

The $10,000 in Common Shares issued today are being issued at a deemed price of $0.115 per Common Share for a total of 86,957 Common Shares, whereas the Common Shares issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following the end of each period for which the Services were provided by AGORA.

About Spyder

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario, with stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian locations in high traffic peripheral areas.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM achieved a major milestone on February 28, 2019 surpassing 600 Million page views (90% AGORACOM / 10% Twitter) from 7.7 Million investors that visited 55.2 Million times. These milestones are significant because they continue to demonstrate that AGORACOM is the primary home for serious small cap investors that want to discover their next great small cap investment.

Cautionary Statements

