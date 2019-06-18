The global household wipes market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global household wipes market is the increase in demand for disinfecting wipes. Disinfecting wipes are treated with water, chemical liquids, lotions, softeners, and perfumes to maintain the physical properties of the wipe. Growing concerns with respect to curtailing the spread of infectious diseases, and ensuring safe food storage, are among the key factors impacting the household wipes market Consumers prefer disinfecting wipes as they are convenient to use, portable, and can be used to sanitize anything. Increasing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene are expected to accelerate the household wipes market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable cleaning wipes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global household wipes market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global household wipes market: Introduction of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes

With increasing inclination of consumers toward adopting environment-friendly products, there has been a surge in the introduction and production of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes. Growing demand for clean-label products made from recyclable chemicals and renewable resources is expected to fuel the household wipes market growth during the forecast period. Several market players are using plant-based substrates and additives to develop botanical alternatives to conventional, woven household wipes. Furthermore, market players are offering household wipes made of water, salt, and hypochlorous acid which makes them safer to be used for everyday cleaning purpose across the house. Thus, the introduction of innovative, eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes will foster market growth during the forecast period.

"Omnichannel retailing is gaining prominence in the market due to the convenience offered to consumers. Vendors in the market are selling their products through physical stores and online channels to increase product visibility, customer outreach, and the overall revenue. This will further improve the sale of household wipes during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global household wipes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global household wipes market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The market dominance of North America can be attributed to the several factors including growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing introduction of scented household wipes. In addition, the rapid growth of online retailing and increasing product innovation are contributing to household wipes market growth in North America.

