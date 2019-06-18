SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Business Operations Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Technology adoption is one of the most common phenomena across most of the end-user sectors. However, before strategizing an adoption of technology, buyers prefer to engage professionals that employ advanced analytics tools to measure the functionality of the buyer's strategy and suggest ways for strategy refinement. Such trends are facilitating an impressive spend momentum of the business operations consulting services providers. However, service providers are incurring an incremental expenditure in hiring and retaining skilled professionals to offer quality business operations consulting services. This, in turn, is expected to impact the procurement spend incurred by buyers in the market.

In North America and Europe, buyers from the prominent end-user sectors are implementing digital strategies to boost their business growth. Such trends will drive the demand growth of the suppliers in the business operations consulting services market in these regions. The retail sector in APAC is finding it imperative attune their operating model to the dynamism of consumer's behavior in the region to sustain in the market. This is expected to drive the demand for business operations consulting services in the region.

This procurement market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the business operations consulting services supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs as well.

"Buyers must ensure that the service providers adopt strategic cost transformation methodologies that ensure investments are aligned to the corporate strategy with a strong focus on capacity building and performance improvement," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This business operations consulting services procurement market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Buyer's technology adoption drive will influence category growth

Service bundling offers key cost-saving opportunities to buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our business operations consulting services procurement market intelligence report?

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report,

