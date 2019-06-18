CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Expands with Opening of CPR San Diego-Fashion Valley Mall

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to expand its growing network across the state of California with the opening of CPR San Diego - Fashion Valley Mall. The franchise congratulates Jeff Flager and Steven Sanchez on the opening of their first CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair San Diego-Fashion Valley Mall, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-diego-fashion-valley-mall-ca/.

"With the addition of Jeff and Steven's store, CPR looks forward to providing San Diego residents with more convenient mobile repair options," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "As the Fashion Valley Mall is centralized within the city limits, we hope to create more life-long customers throughout this region."

The Fashion Valley Mall is in the heart of Mission Valley, a four-mile drive away from downtown San Diego. This outdoor shopping center, which boasts over 1.5 million square feet, is home to many upscale retailers, dining venues, and entertainment options. Jeff and Steven look forward to operating their CPR store in the largest mall within San Diego and one of the largest malls throughout California.

"We very much look forward to providing San Diego residents the most exceptional device repair services," store owner, Steven Sanchez, says of his new venture. "We have many competitive advantages over other repair stores in this area; free repair estimates, limited lifetime warranties, and same-day repairs, to name a few."

CPR San Diego - Fashion Valley Mall offers affordable and reliable repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops and computers, game consoles, drones, and other devices. From simple fixes such as cracked screens and broken buttons to more complex issues like water damage and signal connectivity, Jeff and Steven's store is able to deliver professional solutions when customers are in need. To begin a repair with CPR San Diego - Fashion Valley Mall, visit the store or contact the technicians at the details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair San Diego - Fashion Valley Mall is located at:

7007 Friars Rd

San Diego, CA 92108

Please contact the store at 619-293-3637 or via email: repairs@cpr-sdfashionvalleymall.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-diego-fashion-valley-mall-ca/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549094/Mobile-Repair-Network-Expands-with-Opening-of-CPR-San-Diego-Fashion-Valley-Mall