A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on Asian healthcare industry analysis 2019: the wows and woes. This blog lists out the key trends and challenges to expect in the Asian healthcare industry this year.

The healthcare industry in Asian countries is expected to record positive growth this year. The increasing adoption of technology, innovative healthcare access programs, and several other growing healthcare industry trends are fueling the growth of this sector. However, players in the Asian healthcare market also face critical challenges that requires immediate attention such as policy innovation, development of patient-focused technology platforms, and the evolving role of consumers in healthcare.

Asian Healthcare industry analysis 2019: Top trends and challenges

Rising need for private health insurance

In 2019, Asian countries will see an increase in the adoption of private insurance, including in countries such as Japan and Singapore that has a strong universal coverage system in place. The rising cost of healthcare services is driving consumers to invest in better protection against healthcare-driven-poverty.

Rise of digital platforms in clinical trials

The increasing cost pressures and a decrease in new drug pipelines have prompted pharmaceutical companies to embrace digital solutions in order to gain greater efficiency in their research operations. Advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence will facilitate new workflows in clinical trials management and their execution across Asian countries.

Value-based reimbursement

Value-based reimbursements will soon make its debut in Asian countries. The popular global trend of outcome-based payments and reimbursement models are currently missing in Asia. A closer look into the Asian healthcare industry analysis also shows that industry suppliers, including IT vendors, medical technology companies and pharmaceuticals are already partnering with public and private payers to introduce outcomes-based reimbursement models for expensive therapeutic products and services.

Growth of Home health monitoring platforms

The rise in tech-enabled homecare platforms, which was introduced in Asia a few years ago will start generating returns as well as ecosystem level partnerships that will consequently result in better market sustainability.

