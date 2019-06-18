Expanding VCAS Multi-DRM Support into the Cloud Enables More Flexible Business Models

BroadcastAsia 2019 - Verimatrix (Paris:INSD), the leader in redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics, today announced that Singapore-based digital media cloud service provider Conversant is now hosting its Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) in the Verimatrix Secure Cloud. The agile cloud environment enables a flexible software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to more efficiently support harmonized rights management for multi-DRM video services.

Conversant provides innovative digital media and video solutions for telecoms service providers, content providers, media broadcasters and enterprises in an aim to connect the digital world. Integrated with Conversant's own CDN and CMS, the VCAS multi-DRM solution provides flexible, end-to-end security for its B2B business models. It enables its customers to provide a transparent consumption experience using cross-DRM domain management while comprehensively protecting premium OTT content.

"The decision to enhance our existing VCAS security framework and transition to a cloud environment seamlessly aligns with our company mission to deliver digital media content securely to any devices, anytime, anywhere," said Conversant Founder and CEO Kong Wai. "We pride ourselves on offering our customers scalable products and solutions that manage their growing business demands, and it truly fitting that we are able to rely on Verimatrix to do the same for Conversant as we continue to grow our local presence and expand our international reach."

Using an Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual cloud environment, the Verimatrix Secure Cloud benefits Conversant with a convenient alternative to on-premise systems and operations. It is backed by the Verimatrix Global Services team to offer 24/7/365 monitoring and includes automatic software updates to ensure its VCAS framework will adapt to changes in security regimes.

"One of the key advantages Conversant gains from taking its VCAS deployment into the Verimatrix Secure Cloud is that it offers a unified DRM solution for all devices, so it doesn't need to navigate the increasingly complex and fast-moving multi-DRM universe," commented Verimatrix COO Steve Oetegenn. "By lowering its CAPEX and OPEX with the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, Conversant increases its overall business agility."

About Conversant

Conversant is a Singapore based, privately held technology company focusing on developing innovative digital media enablement solutions and services for telecommunication service providers, content providers, media broadcasters and enterprises in aim to connect the digital world. Headquartered in Singapore, we have regional offices in Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia Malaysia, Hong Kong and Beijing with development centers in Cambridge and Shanghai. Founded and led by a team of entrepreneurs that have decades of experience, our mission is to offer content publishers a modular, flexible and end-to-end service in managing, securing and delivering their digital content to any device anywhere, leveraging on our own infrastructure and by partnering with leading telecommunication service providers in the region. For more information, visit www.conversant.tv.

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

