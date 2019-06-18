Cloudbooking continues to build momentum with globally recognised IT Security certification

Cloudbooking, a key disrupter in the workspace management arena, with a reputation for intelligent product innovation and exceptionally intuitive user experience, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation, as recognition of its total commitment to the integrity and protection of client and user data.

With many organisations increasingly concerned about data security, ISO 27001 recognises Cloudbooking's robust approach to managing information security and identifying potential security risks to protect client data. The standard covers all people, processes and technology within the Cloudbooking ecosystem, and acknowledges the diligence of Cloudbooking's risk assessment processes.

Andy Collinson, Head of IT for Cloudbooking, said: "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant and incredibly important accomplishment. It demonstrates our total commitment to robust IT security practices and risk management. By developing and continuously improving our policies and procedures against this internationally recognised standard, our customers and partners can be assured of the resilience and quality of our services."

"Cloudbooking has and will continue to ensure its processes and systems are adapted and improved to meet the highest quality system standards, improving not only management of internal processes, but also ensuring customer focus and delivery of customer excellence." concluded Collinson.

About Cloudbooking

Cloudbooking is the UK's fastest growing workspace management specialists, with hundreds of thousands of bookers worldwide, across some of the world's largest companies, including Viacom, IHS Markit, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council, Experian, Airbus and EDF. Cloudbooking provides a seamless booking solution that is agile, intuitive, intelligent and proactive; enabling people to work more effectively and businesses to use their work space more efficiently. Cloudbooking helps organisations manage rooms, desks, visitors, hospitality, pool cars, resources and more; all from one simple, sophisticated and easy to use solution.

