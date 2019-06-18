Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 June to 14 June 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.5913 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78.6366 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 77.4802 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.7871 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 76.195 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 77.1380

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

