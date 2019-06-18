Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 June to 14 June 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76.5913
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|78.6366
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|77.4802
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76.7871
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/06/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|76.195
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15,000
|77.1380
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
