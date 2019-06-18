Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest product marketing strategy for a vegan food company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to strengthen the relationship with existing customers and attract new customers with personalized marketing activities. Also, the study discusses how Infiniti's product marketing strategy helped the vegan food company to curtail marketing spend and enhance sales.

With evolving customer needs and requirements, vegan food companies are facing challenges in adapting to market changes and promoting their product offerings. Vegan food companies are also facing pressure to alter their marketing and promotional strategies to get closer to customers. This has necessitated vegan food companies to leverage product marketing strategies to build a robust marketing plan for product success.

The business challenge: The client is a vegan food company based out of the United States. The client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product marketing strategy. As the client was facing several challenges in generating an adequate market share for their products, they wanted to launch customized promotional strategies to engage with their target customer segments. With Infiniti's product marketing strategy, they also wanted to attract new customers and achieve maximum market share for their products.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed analysis of the vegan food market in the United States. The factors such as market competition, product pricing, and target customers were taken into consideration during the analysis. The insights obtained from the market analysis helped the client to understand the market demands. This helped them to successfully develop product marketing strategies for marketing their products. Also, the client was able to curtail marketing spend by 27% and maximize profits. Furthermore, Infiniti's product marketing strategy helped the vegan food company to drive sales and boost profitability.

Infiniti's product marketing strategy helped the client to:

Focus on online channels for product marketing and promotion

Optimize marketing investments and maximize savings

Infiniti's product marketing strategy offered predictive insights on:

Engaging with target customers and building brand awareness

Personalizing product promotion and marketing plans

