Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO 2019 Adds Second Meat Production Line To Show Floor Activities

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the participants in the second meat production line that will be on display on the PROCESS EXPO 2019 show floor. PROCESS EXPO takes place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place and live demonstrations of the pepperoni line will be scheduled three times daily to walk attendees through the production process. This complete line will begin with raw meat that is processed in a vacuum filter before being transferred to a smokehouse truck. From there the sticks of pepperoni will be sliced and loaded for packaging in a shingle style packs commonly seen in the supermarket.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

GEA

Marlen International - A Duravant Company

Maurer-Atmos - Middleby Corporation

Mettler-Toledo

Provisur Technologies

Tipper-Tie - JBT Corporation

PRIMEdge

"The meat lines at our last trade show drew a tremendous amount of interest from our attendees, reflected in the crowds during each demonstration" said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "Given these results, we knew we would be doing multiple meat lines again this year. Between the beef patty production line and now the sliced pepperoni line, we are confident that we are highlighting a variety of important processing and packaging technologies for today's meat industry. Attendees at this year's demonstrations will gain a unique perspective into the critical function that go into producing these popular products."

"The PROCESS EXPO Production Lines and their demonstrations serve as the perfect complement to the exhibits and educational program that attendees find on the show floor," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "To see this equipment in action with actual product provides attendees with a multitude of applications for which they can be used. In addition, each participating exhibitor has expert technical staff on hand to answer any questions our attendees might have or discuss how the equipment might be used for their product line."

PROCESS EXPO Production Lines are part of a robust show floor activity program meant to enhance the attendee's experience at the show. Other activities include the PROCESS EXPO University educational program on the show floor, the Innovations Showcase Competition, an Oktoberfest Reception, an Augmented Reality Showcase, and other programs yet to be announced this summer. Participation in all of these activities is included in the cost of PROCESS EXPO registration.

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

CONTACT:

Andy Drennan

Senior Vice President

FPSA

703-663-1201

adrennan@fpsa.org

SOURCE: The Food Processing Suppliers Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549107/PROCESS-EXPO-2019-Adds-Second-Meat-Production-Line-To-Show-Floor-Activities