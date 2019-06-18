Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that lists the steps to unlock the real value of MROI. In today's complex business environment where the economic uncertainty and customer demands are a major concern, it's crucial for businesses to justify their marketing investments. However, quantifying the impact and value of marketing, especially through digital channels, on short and long-term growth is quite a challenging task.

Though organizations are aware of the massive amounts of unstructured data they have, they are not necessarily aware of the untapped value they're missing out on. By leveraging analytics businesses can not only gauge the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns but can also identify new opportunities to improve their MROI.

Steps to unlock the real value of your marketing ROI:

Determine your business objectives

To improve your ROI, it's essential to determine your business objectives before diving into an analysis. To do so, businesses will have to transform themselves and adopt an omnichannel approach that delivers a single version of the truth across all channels.

Analyze unstructured and structured data sets

Companies that combine unstructured, text-based data with structured, numbers-based data and analyze them together can gain significantly deeper and more actionable insights than looking at either data type alone.

Measure and track the ROI of your analytics program

Tracking ROI can be challenging, but it's crucial to track and measure the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns. As a result, identifying a business challenge or objective that your company dealt with and how data was used to solve that problem is crucial.

