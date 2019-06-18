Kudelski Group and Sequans Partner

on Simple, Secure, Power-Efficient NB-IoT Connectivity

The companies have integrated the Kudelski IoT Security Platform with Sequans' Monarch single-chip solution, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices

The Kudelski IoT Security Client provides robust, premium security to Sequans customers wanting to protect their devices and data throughout their lifecycles

The Sequans/Kudelski integration makes IoT easy and secure by combining connectivity and robust IoT security, reducing time to market

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), USA and Paris, France - June 18, 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), the leading provider of LTE for IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that they have created a secure connectivity solution for LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. When combined with a SIM card or eSIM personalized with the Kudelski Root of Trust, the joint solution provides robust device identity and protects the device, data, decisions, commands and actions in ultra-small and power-efficient connected devices.

By combining Sequans's LTE-M/NB-IoT chips with Kudelski's security solution, the companies will securely connect millions of i ndustrial, medical, consumer, and automotive devices to the customer's cloud platform of choice. The Kudelski/Sequans integration removes barriers to entry and shortens time to market for device manufacturers by providing a single-chip solution pre-integrated with security and connectivity, protecting the entire security lifecycle of the device.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security: "With ABI Research predicting 6.3 billion IoT devices to be cellularly connected by 2021, telco network operators need to onboard them in a way that is secure, scalable and sustainable. Our work with Sequans will combine their smart connectivity with our proven security technology to enable operators to onboard IoT devices quickly and easily. This creates greater efficiency and gives them the security required to protect the network and enable exciting new customer business models."

Hugues Waldburger, Sequans Vice President, Vertical and Strategic Business Unit: "The Kudelski IoT Security Platform is a comprehensive solution that provides powerful security features to a wide range of IoT applications. Security of both device and application data is of paramount importance in IoT and we are pleased to partner with The Kudelski Group to integrate their powerful and proven IoT security client into our Monarch product line and make it available to our customers."

Sequans' Monarch (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sequans.com%2Fproducts-solutions%2Fstreamlitelte%2Fmonarch-lte-platform%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cchristopher.schouten%40nagra.com%7C6d5bc6581d7440a564cf08d6df0594fe%7Ce573309544254f08b6ba487b9a46a425%7C0%7C0%7C636941612407536763&sdata=D97qYcysDbLbjEQe4oTnzw1ktzKvMszmwe%2FMrPqUuoo%3D&reserved=0) is the world's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip for M2M and IoT devices. Monarch's ultra-low power consumption enables the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases and its programmable RF filtering enables global deployment in a Single-SKU.

The Kudelski IoT Security Platform (https://www.kudelski-iot.com/) is a universal platform implemented in different ecosystems with different partners, and has already been adopted by telco, industrial, consumer electronics and medical IoT partners and clients. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com (https://www.kudelski-iot.com/) .

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/) .

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com (https://www.sequans.com/) .

