Clariant AG: Christian Kohlpaintner leaves Clariant after 10 successful years

Muttenz, June 18, 2019- Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that Christian Kohlpaintner, Member of the Executive Committee, decided to resign from his position effective June 30, 2019, to take on new challenges outside the company.

Christian Kohlpaintner led the growth Business Areas Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources and was accountable for the regions Greater China, India, Japan, and South East Asia & Pacific. In addition, he was responsible for Group Technology & Innovation and Corporate Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs.

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors accepted his resignation and expressed its appreciation for his contributions to Clariant's development.

"We very much regret the decision of Christian Kohlpaintner to leave Clariant", said Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "He made significant contributions to shaping the company into the leading specialty chemicals player it is today. From business turnarounds and acquisitions to innovations, he has created substantial value for Clariant over the past 10 years. It is largely thanks to him that Clariant is inextricably linked to topics such as sustainability, innovation and our China growth strategy. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

During Christian Kohlpaintner's time as the responsible member of the Executive Committee, Clariant was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2013 and established the company's Innovation Center in Frankfurt in the same year. Christian Kohlpaintner was in charge of Clariant's unique China growth strategy and ensured successful execution being personally located in Shanghai during the years 2016 to 2018.

For the time being, Christian Kohlpaintner's responsibilities will be assumed by the remaining members of the Executive Committee.

