This report reviews Estonia's mobile market as players further develop the data sector. It covers the major players, regulatory developments, services offered and a variety of financial and operating statistics.

Estonia has one of the most advanced mobile markets in Europe, having benefitted from considerable investment from the mobile network operators Telia, Elisa and Tele2. The market enjoys effective competition between the MNOs, although the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped. Operator investment in HSPA and LTE technologies has underscored the growing mobile broadband sector.

The launch of LTE-A services has also provided far higher data rates, bringing the county to the forefront of such developments in the region and supporting a range of mobile data services and applications. Telia and its partners launched a 5G testbed in January 2019 and the sector is expected to underpin revenue growth in coming years once services become commercially available from about 2020.

Key Developments:

Telia Estonia, TalTech University and Ericsson launch testbed 5G network;

Regulator auctions spectrum in the 2.6GHz band for LTE and 5G services;

Elisa extending LTE-A services;

Tele2 launches platform to manage M2M connections;

Telia Estonia's Narrowband-IoT network providing national coverage;

Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia data to June 2018, the regulators market data updates and 2017 annual report, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 5G

3.2 4G (LTE)

3.3 3G

3.4 Other infrastructure developments

4 Mobile voice

5 Mobile data

5.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

5.2 Multimedia Message Service (MMS)

6 Mobile broadband

7 Regulatory issues

7.1 Licensing

7.2 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

7.3 Mobile Termination Rates (MRTs)

7.4 Roaming

7.5 Coordination with Latvia

8 Major mobile operators

8.1 Telia Estonia (Eesti Mobiltelefon, EMT)

8.2 Elisa

8.3 Tele2 Estonia

8.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

9 Mobile content and applications

9.1 Location-based services

9.2 M-commerce

9.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Companies Mentioned

Telia Estonia

Tele2 Estonia

Elisa

