BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV decreased by 3.3% in May, underperforming its reference index, the EMIX Global Mining Index (net return), which decreased by 0.5%.

The mining sector fell along with global equity markets in May, as intensifying trade tensions between the US and China raised concerns around a potential slowdown in global economic growth. Economic data from China also softened in May with early indicators suggesting its manufacturing PMI had fallen to 49.4 from 50.1 in April. Most mined commodity prices retreated, with the base metals, which are typically more economically sensitive, particularly weak. The copper price was off -9.7%, for example, but this appeared to be driven more by speculation in the futures market than by supply and demand fundamentals in our view. Iron ore, however, continued to perform strongly with the iron ore (62% fe) price rising by 9.3% over the month, to a near 5-year high of $101/tonne. Production stoppages at some of Vale's assets in Brazil following the Brumadinho dam rupture, cyclone activity impacting production in Western Australia and falling iron ore inventories in China have contributed to the 42.6% rise in the iron ore (62% fe) price year-to-date. (Figures in USD.)

In the Company, underperformance was driven primarily by our exposure to the copper sub-sector. Our position in copper producer, First Quantum, was the largest detractor, with the share price suffering from investor concern over the company's power supply and political tensions in Zambia

On the other hand, positions in our favoured gold producers such as Northern Star and Agnico Eagle, aided relative performance, as they performed well as gold rose by 1.3%, in USD terms, on 'safe-haven' buying.

Strategy and Outlook

We see an attractive valuation opportunity in mining today. The mining sector is generating close to record free cash flow, whilst balance sheets are in strong shape and companies remain focused on capital discipline. Whilst US-China trade tensions are fuelling uncertainty, our base case remains that we have positive global economic growth for the next 12-18 months, albeit at a slower rate than was expected this time last year. Barring an economic recession, we expect the mining sector to re-rate as the miners continue to generate robust free cash flow and return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We expect most mined commodity prices to be stable to rising through the remainder of this year. On the commodity demand side, we do not anticipate a hard-landing type event in China and we have been encouraged by stimulus measures beginning to feed through into improvements in some economic data points. On the commodity supply side, supply is tight in most mined commodity markets and, given the cuts in mining sector spending since 2012 (down ~66%), we expect it to remain so.

All data points are in GBP terms unless stated otherwise.

18 June 2019