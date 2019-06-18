Clean Invest Africa Plc - Ongoing Investigation Update

18 June 2019

Clean Invest Africa plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Direct Market Touch

Ongoing Investigation Update

The Company announced on 5 July 2018 that it had been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"). The Company is now aware that there is a broader investigation by the FCA into Direct Market Touch and its conduct and activities relating to the Company's ordinary shares.

