Clean Invest Africa Plc - Ongoing Investigation Update
PR Newswire
London, June 18
18 June 2019
Clean Invest Africa plc
("CIA" or the "Company")
Direct Market Touch
Ongoing Investigation Update
The Company announced on 5 July 2018 that it had been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"). The Company is now aware that there is a broader investigation by the FCA into Direct Market Touch and its conduct and activities relating to the Company's ordinary shares.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Noel Lyons/Paul Ryan
Telephone: +44 7912 514 809/ +32 475 754 148
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795