The "Ireland - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure.

Ireland's telecom market has been invigorated by the economic recovery seen during the last three years, emerging from a period in which it had been held back by low broadband uptake, reduced investment among operators as lower spending among consumers. Operators including eir, enet and Vodafone Ireland have extensive fibre-based networks deployments in pace aimed at providing 1Gb/s services, while the government is also promoting its National Broadband Plan by which all premises are expected to receive a service of at least 30Mb/s by 2022.

This Plan, requiring an investment of up to 600 million, will greatly boost the adoption of IP-delivered content, including e-government, e-health and e-learning. Although only a consortium including enet was in a position to bid for the tender in November 2018, the government is confident that the Plan can be achieved to schedule.

Key Developments:

French holding company NJJ and the telco Iliad together acquire a 64.9% stake in eir;

National Broadband Ireland remains sole bidder for National Broadband Plan tender;

Ireland-France Cable-1 (IFC-1) system secures additional finance;

Eir requests to close copper infrastructure in some areas upgraded with fibre;

Regulator rules that eir make fibre networks available to altnets;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q3 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Access

4.7 Leased lines

4.8 Fibre access

4.9 Number Portability (NP)

4.10 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 eir

5.3 BT Ireland

5.4 Smart Telecom

5.5 Other operators

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

Companies Mentioned

Eir

BT Ireland

Smart Telecom

Tele2

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnsolq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005826/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks