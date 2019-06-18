HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 3M 2019 IFRS Results 18-Jun-2019 / 19:21 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 3 months 2019 Loss of Rub 495 million Moscow, Russia - June 18, 2019 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Financial highlights 3 months 2019: ? Revenue: Rub 8.9 bn (+1% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 501 mn (-54% yoy), EBITDA margin 5.7% ? Operating loss: Rub (238) mn ? Net loss (loss for the period): Rub (495) mn ? Total debt: Rub 18.8 bn (+10% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 14.6 bn (-1% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.42x Operational highlights 3 months 2019: ? Backlog: Rub 45.3 bn (+11% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 11.5 bn (+10% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE Results in millions of 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change Rub yoy qoq Orders 11,487 10,408 10% 11,487 25,176 -54% Backlog 45,347 40,865 11% 45,347 42,634 6% Revenue 8,854 8,726 1% 8,854 20,757 -57% EBITDA 501 1,080 -54% 501 2,302 -78% EBITDA margin 5.7% 12.4% 5.7% 11.1% (Loss)/Profit (495) 19 na (495) 772 na for the period Free cash flow (1,228) (2,906) na (1,228) 1,854 na ROCE 10.8% 15.3% 10.8% 13.6% Order intake grew by 10% based on a larger order intake in the pumps business segment. Backlog for HMS Group grew to Rub 45.3 billion by 11% compared with Rub 40.9 billion last year. Pumps and, for the most part, compressors made contribution to this growth. The growth was based on the recurring business, as backlog of large integrated contracts was 6% yoy lower. Revenue was Rub 8.9 billion, up by 1%, compared with Rub 8.7 billion for 3m 2018. Compressors and pumps contributed to this growth. EBITDA was down by 54% yoy to Rub 501 million because of a decline in oil & gas equipment. Revenue from recurring business was up by 70% yoy. Large projects' revenue decreased by 48% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business declined 58% yoy and large contracts was down by 52% yoy. Higher revenue and lower EBITDA led to EBITDA margin decrease to 5.7% from 12.4% last year. Depreciation and amortization was Rub 548 million, up 28% yoy, compared with Rub 428 million for 3m 2018. Loss for the period was Rub (495) million, compared with profit for the period of Rub 19 million for 3m 2018. An increase in free cash outflow to Rub (1.2) billion from Rub (2.9) billion for 3m 2018 was mainly due to a positive change in working capital. ROCE decreased because of lower operating profit for the last twelve months and higher average capital employed. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 3m 3m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 3m 2019 3m 2018 revenue revenue Cost of sales 7,265 6,548 11% 82.1% 75.0% Materials and 4,770 4,008 19% 53.9% 45.9% components Labour costs 1,796 1,819 -1% 20.3% 20.8% incl. Social taxes Construction and 381 322 18% 4.3% 3.7% design and engineering services of subcontractors Depreciation and 464 365 27% 5.2% 4.2% amortization Others (147) 34 -527% -1.7% 0.4% Cost of sales was Rub 7.3 billion, up 11% yoy, compared with Rub 6.5 billion for 3m 2018. Materials and components (+19% yoy) almost fully attributed to this growth. Gross profit was down 27% yoy to Rub 1.6 billion, compared with Rub 2.2 billion for 3m 2018. in millions of 3m 3m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 3m 2019 3m 2018 revenue revenue Distribution and 436 460 -5% 4.9% 5.3% transportation General and 1,302 1,227 6% 14.7% 14.1% administrative SG&A expenses 1,738 1,687 3% 19.6% 19.3% Other operating 89 61 46% 1.0% 0.7% expenses Operating 1,827 1,748 5% 20.6% 20.0% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating (238) 430 na -2.7% 4.9% loss/profit Finance costs 416 380 10% 4.7% 4.4% Distribution and transportation expenses was Rub 436 million, down 5% yoy, compared with Rub 460 million for 3m 2018, mainly due to a decrease in transportation expenses (-8% yoy). As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses also was down to 4.9% compared with 5.3% last year. General and administrative expenses was Rub 1.3 billion, up 6% yoy, compared with Rub 1.2 billion last year, mainly due to 8% yoy higher labour costs incl. social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses was up to 14.7% from 14.1% for 3m 2018. SG&A expenses[2] was Rub 1.7 billion, that was 3% yoy higher than last year. As a share of revenue, they increased to 19.6% from 19.3%. Operating loss was Rub (238) million compared with operating profit of Rub 430 million last year. in millions of Rub 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy Finance costs 416 380 10% Interest expenses 412 374 10% Interest rate, average 8.8% 9.0% Interest rate Rub, average 8.9% 9.1% Finance costs were Rub 416 million, up by 10% yoy, compared with Rub 380 million for 3m 2018. The main factor was an increase of interest expenses (+10% yoy) due to a higher total debt level. Average rates decreased to 8.8% p.a. from 9.0% p.a. within a one-year period. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 5,561 4,229 31% 5,561 6,141 -9% Backlog 19,303 15,699 23% 19,303 17,152 13% Revenue 3,241 2,997 8% 3,241 6,613 -51% EBITDA 275 353 -22% 275 1,191 -77% EBITDA 8.5% 11.8% 8.5% 18.0% margin Larger order intake of Rub 5.6 billion was fully attributable to recurring business. Backlog grew by 23% yoy to Rub 19.3 billion because of more recurring orders received. Revenue was Rub 3.2 billion, up 8% yoy, compared with Rub 3.0 billion for 3m 2018. EBITDA declined to Rub 275 million, by 22% yoy, from Rub 353 million, mainly due to a larger share of recurring business in the reporting period that had lower margins than large projects. EBITDA margin was down to 8.5% due to higher revenue and lower EBITDA. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 3,008 3,436 -12% 3,008 3,203 -6% Backlog 7,265 13,655 -47% 7,265 6,658 9% Revenue 2,406 5,111 -53% 2,406 4,346 -45% EBITDA (130) 828 na (130) 166 na EBITDA -5.4% 16.2% -5.4% 3.8% margin Order intake decreased to Rub 3.0 billion from Rub 3.4 billion, due to less contracts signed in the reporting period. Backlog went down to Rub 7.3 billion from Rub 13.7 billion, because in the reporting period there were less contracts signed than revenue recognized. Both recurring business and large contracts declined. Revenue was down 53% yoy to Rub 2.4 billion, compared with Rub 5.1 billion for 3m 2018. EBITDA and EBITDA margin turned negative due to the lack of large contracts under execution combined with a mix of recurring contracts, which had margins lower than usual. Compressors[iii] in 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 2,900 2,995 -3% 2,900 15,811 -82% Backlog 16,880 7,777 117% 16,880 16,688 1% Revenue 2,932 1,880 56% 2,932 9,371 -69% EBITDA 377 99 279% 377 1,320 -71% EBITDA 12.9% 5.3% 12.9% 14.1% margin Order intake declined by minor 3% yoy to Rub 2.9 billion, compared with Rub 3.0 billion, due to a couple of large contracts signed for 3m 2018. Backlog gained 117% yoy to Rub 16.9 billion compared with Rub 7.8 billion last year due to both recurring business and large contracts. Revenue was up to Rub 2.9 billion and EBITDA grew to Rub 377 million, based both on recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA margin increased to 12.9% compared with 5.3% for 3m 2018. Construction[iv] in 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 18 (253) na 18 20 -9% Backlog 1,899 3,736 -49% 1,899 2,137 -11% Revenue 336 382 -12% 336 537 -37% EBITDA 11 (122) na 11 23 -51% EBITDA 3.3% -31.8% 3.3% 4.2% margin Order intake equaled Rub 18 million. Backlog declined to Rub 1.9 billion, compared with Rub 3.7 billion last year, due to execution of two large contracts signed in 2017-2018. Revenue was Rub 336 million, down 12% yoy, from Rub 382 million for 3m 2018. EBITDA was positive Rub 11 million, compared with negative EBITDA of Rub (122) million last year. Working capital and Capital expenditures in 3m 2019 3m 2018 Change yoy 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change qoq millions

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2019 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)