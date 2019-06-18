The "Estonia - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Progressive government policies on broadband infrastructure and an active regulatory regime have also contributed to Estonia having one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Europe. Broadband is available via a range of fixed-line and wireless technologies, with ADSL2+, FttP, cable, Wi-Fi, WiMAX and HSPA/LTE platforms widely available.

The incumbent telco Telia Estonia is the dominant provider of DSL-based services, while cable broadband is the main competing platform. Telia is planning to end DSL-based services by the end of 2020, migrating customers to its G.fast and fibre networks. Elisa's consolidation with the principal cableco Starman in April 2017 has enabled the operator to offer a more comprehensive suite of bundled services, and so compete more effectively with Telia.

High broadband penetration has underpinned Estonia's emerging internet economy, with various e-commerce, e-government, e-education and e-health services available and widely used.

Key Developments:

Government commits 20 million to rural broadband program;

Telia Estonia planning to close DSL-based services by end-2020;

Estonian start-up developing Li-Wi technology;

Estonia develops e-residency cards; analogue cable services end;

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Wi-Fi

5.2 Li-Fi

5.3 WiMAX

6 Digital economy

6.1 Estonian Information Society Strategy

6.2 Legislation

6.3 E-government

6.4 E-commerce

6.5 E-education

6.6 E-health

Companies Mentioned

Telia Estonia

Elisa

Starman

STV

Viasat

Levira

Baltic Broadband

