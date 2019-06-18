Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Continues Roll Out of its Portfolio of Award-Winning Malbec Wines at Boutellier Wines

Hollywood Retailer Now Features Algodon's Portfolio of Malbec Wines and Announces Upcoming Launch Event in June

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Algodon Fine Wines (OTCQB: VINO), a premium wine brand from the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina, has continued its U.S. rollout of premium Malbec and Malbec based wines with Boutellier, a leading wine and spirits merchant, who brings Algodon's portfolio of award-winning Malbec wines to Hollywood, California.

Algodon Fine Wines will host a special wine event at Boutellier's wine store at 8500 W. Sunset Blvd, Ste B, in West Hollywood, California to celebrate the launch on Thursday, June 27, 2019. In conjunction with the launch of Algodon Fine Wines with Boutellier, the store is offering a special introductory sale on Algodon's wines for a limited time. For more information and to order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please visit www.TesseRestaurant.com/boutellier.

Jordan Ogron, managing partner of Tesse Restaurant, has created a unique wine store adjacent to the restaurant. Much of the inventory found at Boutellier is exclusive wine not readily available at other retailers or online.

"We are excited to see our wines now available in Hollywood, and we are proud to be featured at the well-respected Boutellier," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to working with their experienced team to continue the roll-out of our award-winning portfolio in California."

"We are pleased to include Algodon's exceptional portfolio of Fine Malbec Wines and blends at our stores." said Jordan Ogron, managing partner of Boutellier. "We believe Algodon's combination of premium quality and great value to be a great fit for our loyal clients whom we cherish."

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s.

Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers.

Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor.

Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines is currently available in distinguished wine bars, wine shops, restaurants and hotels in Buenos Aires, Mendoza Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands and the United States.

About Boutellier Wine Shop

Boutellier is a unique, boutique wine store adjacent to the restaurant Tesse on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Created by Jordan Ogrun, Boutellier focuses on bottles not usually available outside the wineries that Ogrun sourced by visiting wineries around the world. Named Boutellier for the person in charge of the king's cellar in 18th century France, a neon key logo marks the separate entrance to the shop. The boutellier would be the only person who held the key to the king's cellar. Custom leather-trimmed wine packaging makes the shop a great place to pick up host gifts. At night, the shop becomes a private dining space for up to 40 people.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Wine Estates is a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (GGH), which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets in Argentina, including Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is already well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. Headquartered in New York City, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the few public vehicles structured to participate in the growth of Argentina's asset values.

Media and Investor Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@algodongroup.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549136/Algodon-Fine-Wines-Continues-Roll-Out-of-its-Portfolio-of-Award-Winning-Malbec-Wines-at-Boutellier-Wines