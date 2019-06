Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Releases Amended and Restated 1Q2019 Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers filed its amended and restated condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three-months ended March 31, 2019.

Management of the Company has determined that the property lease for the Company's premises and office equipment was not properly recorded under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") 16 Leases, which came into effect on January 1, 2019 and provides guidance on how to recognize, measure, present and disclose leases. As a result, the Company amended and restated the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for 1Q2019. The impact of the correction is as follows:

Decrease in rental expense by $14,375 Decrease in equipment lease by $540 Increase in amortization expense by $12,813 Increase in interest expense by $2,475 Increase in assets by $179,688 Increase in liabilities by $180,061 Increase in net loss by $373

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

